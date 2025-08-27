Russia is expanding its recruitment program for the production of strike drones, attracting young women from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

According to the FISU, foreigners are promised high salaries and career prospects, but they are not told that the work involves the production of drones that are used against Ukraine. In 2024, representatives from 44 countries, including Mozambique, Colombia, Mali, and Sri Lanka, participated in the Start program. The plan for 2025 is to attract citizens from 77 countries.

In South Africa, BRICS structures were used for recruitment, in particular the Women's Business Alliance, which signed an agreement to recruit more than 5,600 workers. Local authorities launched an investigation into the activities of Russian companies, and the Ministry of Women's Affairs called on young people to "be vigilant."

It is reported that Alabuga is building housing for 41,000 people, which indicates large-scale plans for drone production. More than 90% of the program participants already work in this sector. Cases of forced labor and deception have been reported in a number of countries, and Interpol and national authorities have launched investigations on suspicion of human trafficking.

