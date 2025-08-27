For now, no significant Russian troops or equipment in Belarus for "Zapad-2025" drills – SBGS

As of now, Ukrainian border guards are not recording the transfer of significant Russian forces and equipment to Belarus for participation in the Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Andrii Demchenko.

"I want to reassure everyone and note that, as of now, there are no changes in the situation directly along the border. We still do not record that any grouping has been formed in Belarus that would pose a threat to our country, is stationed near our border, or is being created from different components. This applies both to Belarusian army units and to Russian army units," the spokesperson said.

However, he noted that the exercises, which are to take place on Belarusian territory and partially in Russia, do increase risks and threats for Ukraine.

"As of now, we are not observing Russia transferring its forces and equipment to Belarus in any significant numbers. Of course, they are already present there, but this mainly involves transport vehicles and a small number of armored vehicles, mostly cars. As for personnel, the numbers are also insignificant," Demchenko explained.

He recalled that the active phase of the drills will take place from September 12 to 16. At that time, Russian units are expected to increase their presence and bring in tanks and armored vehicles.

According to the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, the number of Russian troops this year will be smaller.

"Our forecast is that Russia still will not be able to deploy a sufficiently large grouping there. I would remind you that in 2022–2023, Russia maintained about 10,000–12,000 personnel on Belarusian territory. During these drills, the number of Russian personnel in Belarus will be significantly smaller," Demchenko said.

At the same time, he stressed that vigilance must not be lost, as provocations and information pressure from the enemy are possible, aimed at forcing Ukraine to transfer additional forces and equipment to this sector.

The State Border Guard Service spokesperson noted that along the entire border with Belarus — from Volyn to Chernihiv region — all necessary measures are being carried out to counter any threat.

He also pointed out that military exercises within the framework of the CSTO will also take place in Belarus. "As far as we know, some components of these drills are already underway. Therefore, our task, once again, is to monitor the development of the situation… on Belarusian territory," the spokesperson concluded.

Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the joint Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025 would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service previously reported that the Russia-Belarus drills scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia’s demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first train carrying Russian servicemen and equipment for the Zapad-2025 drills arrived in Belarus.