Stubb and Modi discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine: "This is our common goal"

On August 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they discussed ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Stubb reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"A good conversation with Indian Prime Minister Modi. We discussed the need for a fair and long-term solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in the interests of all of us; it is a common goal. India plays an important role. It is listened to and respected in the South, West, and East," he stressed.

The parties also agreed on the need to further deepen relations between India and the EU.

