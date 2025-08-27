The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has apparently removed information about the administrative division and political structure of Ukraine from the section "National Profile of Ukraine."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Hong Kong publication Sing Tao Daily.

According to the publication, "National Profile of Ukraine," published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, was updated in July 2025.

A user of the social network Weibo with the nickname Wu Ming Jing She compared the versions of the site for March 2024 and July 2025. The versions differ.

Yes, the old version stated that Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, one autonomous republic (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and has two cities with special status (the capital Kyiv and the city of Sevastopol).

"Національний профіль України" на сайті МЗС КНР (березень 2024 року)

Also, in the previous version, the sections "Politics" and "Diplomacy" mention the 2013 Revolution of Dignity and the removal of Yanukovych; the start of a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022; the creation of the "DPR" and "LPR"; Ukraine's course towards EU and NATO membership, the international community's condemnation of Russian aggression and non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea; Ukraine's acquisition of EU candidate status in June 2022, its application for NATO membership and the start of negotiations on EU membership.

At the same time, the updated version of this information does not contain any information about Ukraine.

"Національний профіль України" на сайті МЗС КНР (липень 2025 року)

Wang Jianyu, professor of law at Hong Kong City University, noted that such a change could indicate China's departure from its position of unconditional support for Ukraine's territorial integrity from the perspective of international law.