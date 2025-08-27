Over course of 24 hours, USF units eliminated 116 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the course of 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 826 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by the USF press service, according to Censor.NET.
Affected in particular
- 199 personnel, of whom 116 were eliminated;
- 22 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles;
- 19 artillery systems, 5 tanks, and 5 armored vehicles.
"In addition, 67 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing types) were destroyed, and 23 UAV operator launch sites were hit. In total, 19,692 targets were destroyed/hit during August (01-27.08), of which 4,631 were enemy personnel," the report said.
