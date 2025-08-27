ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9419 visitors online
News Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
201 0

Over course of 24 hours, USF units eliminated 116 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS

drone catches up with Russian

Over the course of 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 826 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by the USF press service, according to Censor.NET.

Affected in particular

  • 199 personnel, of whom 116 were eliminated;
  • 22 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles;
  • 19 artillery systems, 5 tanks, and 5 armored vehicles.

"In addition, 67 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing types) were destroyed, and 23 UAV operator launch sites were hit. In total, 19,692 targets were destroyed/hit during August (01-27.08), of which 4,631 were enemy personnel," the report said.

Watch more: Another "Cargo 200" for Russia: wooden boxes with occupiers’ bodies under "Farewell of Slavianka". VIDEO

Результати роботи підрозділів СБС

Author: 

liquidation (2702) elimination (5676) Unmanned Systems Forces (145) war in Ukraine (3575)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 