Germany exported record amount of weaponry last year. Most of it to Ukraine

In 2024, the German federal government approved a record volume of arms exports totaling €12.83 billion, with Ukraine the largest recipient.

This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Tagesschau.

It is noted that Germany exported more military equipment last year than ever before.

Ukraine ranked first among recipient countries, with approvals amounting to €8.15 billion, according to the arms export report reviewed by the federal cabinet this morning.

Read more: Germany is discussing sending troops to Ukraine, - NYT

Actual arms exports last year also reached a record high. Ukraine accounted for 64% of all approved arms exports.

Deliveries to Kyiv included, among other things, 306 armored fighting vehicles, 316 missiles and rocket systems, 78 battle tanks, and 11 large-caliber artillery systems.

Other major orders went to Singapore.

Read more: Next "Ramstein" meeting to be held in London on September 9 – German Defense Ministry