Strategic bombers took off in Russia, - monitoring channels (updated)
On the evening of August 27, Tu-95ms strategic bombers took off in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel monitor.
"Two Tu-95ms aircraft took off from the 'Olenya' airfield at 23:30. The number of aircraft will be clarified later. Actual threats will be announced separately," the message says.
As of 00:50, it is reported that three Tu-95ms aircraft are already in the air.
