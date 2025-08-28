ENG
Russians struck one of enterprises in Zaporizhzhia

Fire after shelling in Zaporizhzhia

On the morning of 28 August, Russian invaders struck one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia..

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"The Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises. The strike caused a fire," he wrote.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

