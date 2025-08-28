Russians struck one of enterprises in Zaporizhzhia
On the morning of 28 August, Russian invaders struck one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia..
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
"The Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises. The strike caused a fire," he wrote.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password