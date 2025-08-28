Two oil refineries were attacked at night in Russia: large-scale fires broke out at Afipsky and Novokuybyshevsky plants. VIDEO

On the night of 28 August, drones attacked two oil refineries in Russia - the Afipsky refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Novokuibyshevsky refinery in the Samara region. Large-scale fires broke out at the facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

In the Samara region, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery was hit. A large-scale fire is raging there. It is known that this refinery is one of the largest in Russia with an annual refining capacity of 8.3 million tonnes of oil. The company is owned by the Russian state-owned company Rosneft.

The refinery produces fuel for military aviation, in particular for supersonic Tu-22M3 aircraft.

This is not the first attack on the company. On 2 August, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery was attacked by drones. The company was also attacked on 10 March, which led to a temporary shutdown of its operations. The strike damaged the main primary refining unit, the KSU-11, which has a capacity of 18,900 tonnes per day.

The Afip oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, was also attacked.

