Day in Donetsk region: massive strikes on Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts. Three civilians killed, three more wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian occupants attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, three civilians were killed, three others were injured, and residential buildings, administrative buildings, and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

An administrative building was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

A non-residential building was damaged in Lyman. In Sloviansk, 2 people were wounded, 35 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 6 infrastructure facilities, and 6 cars were damaged.

In Novoyavlenka of the Novodonetsk district, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged; in Iverske, a warehouse was damaged. In Oleksandrivka, 12 houses, an administrative building, a garage, and 7 vehicles were damaged.

A person was injured in Rayske of the Druzhkivka district. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were killed, 9 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings, 2 shops, 4 trade pavilions, and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

