Woman injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy region

On the afternoon of August 28, Russian forces attacked a village in the Bilopillia community of Sumy region with a drone, injuring a woman.

The head of the Sumy Regional governor, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Around 12:30 p.m., the Russians struck a village in the Bilopillia community with a strike UAV," the statement said.

A 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Doctors provided the necessary medical care, and her life is not in danger.

