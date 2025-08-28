Woman injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy region
On the afternoon of August 28, Russian forces attacked a village in the Bilopillia community of Sumy region with a drone, injuring a woman.
The head of the Sumy Regional governor, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"Around 12:30 p.m., the Russians struck a village in the Bilopillia community with a strike UAV," the statement said.
A 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital.
Doctors provided the necessary medical care, and her life is not in danger.
