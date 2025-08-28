Zelenskyy discusses sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s EU integration with von der Leyen

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which they discussed sanctions pressure on Russia and Ukraine’s further path toward the EU.

He announced this on X, Censor.NET reported.

Zelenskyy thanked the head of the European Commission for supporting Ukrainians after Russia’s massive attack and stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

"But until Russia takes real steps toward peace, the pressure on it must be intensified. Ursula informed me about preparations for the EU’s 19th sanctions package and coordination with other partners," he added.

The two also discussed Ukraine’s path to European integration. Zelenskyy noted that he expects a positive decision soon on opening the negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.

