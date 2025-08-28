Syrskyi and Norway’s Armed Forces Chief Kristoffersen discuss battlefield situation in Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a phone conversation with Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen.

"First of all, I thanked General Eirik Kristoffersen, His Majesty King Harald V, the government and the Norwegian people for their strong support and military assistance to Ukraine," Syrskyi noted.

He informed Kristoffersen about the current situation on the front line.

The most intense fighting remains in the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. He reported that the enemy continues active combat operations, stressing the importance of strengthening the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, as well as the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including air defense systems, radars, and artillery.

"I am convinced that a united stance of the world’s democracies is the key to establishing a lasting and just peace in Europe. Only through joint efforts can we stop the enemy and defend justice," Syrskyi concluded.

