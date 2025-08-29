Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Budapest of violating the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority.

According to Censor.NET, the minister wrote about this on social network X.

"Official Budapest has gone so far in its flirtation with the aggressor that it has begun to threaten and violate the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority. The reasons for blocking Ukraine's path to the EU are now becoming absolutely clear," Sybiha said.

His words were a response to Hungary's ban on the entry of the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madiar" Brovdi. According to the foreign minister, this move demonstrates that Budapest's actions are in line with Russia's interests and harm both Ukraine and the Hungarian community itself.

Recall that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that the country would ban entry to the country for the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The ban will also apply to entry into the Schengen area.

