Trump’s approval rating falls to record low in second term, - poll

Support for US President Donald Trump among voters fell to 37% in August, while dissatisfaction reached a record high of 55%.

This was reported by The Hill, citing a Quinnipiac University poll, according to Censor.NET.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump's approval rating has fallen from 46% to 37%, while disapproval has risen from 43% to 55%. The August poll recorded the lowest level of support and the highest level of dissatisfaction for the entire period of his second term.

Among Republican Party supporters, 84% approve of the president's performance, while among Democrats, 98% disapprove. Independent voters are divided: 31% support Trump, while 58% disapprove.

The poll was conducted from 21 to 25 August among 1,220 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.4 points.

