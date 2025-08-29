Lithuania supports idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine, but only after ceasefire - Armed Forces Commander Vaikšnoras

The commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Raimundas Vaitkūnas, expressed his support for the idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine, noting that this would only be possible after a peace agreement or a ceasefire had been concluded.

This was reported by Delfi, according to Censor.NET.

According to Vaisnoras, the key task of foreign troops, if deployed, would be to assist in rebuilding the Ukrainian army. "There are various options (for sending troops to Ukraine – ed.), but the main condition must be the conclusion of a peace agreement or, at a minimum, a ceasefire," said the commander.

He also stressed that Ukraine needs all the help it can get. "The security of Europe is in our hands. We can always bury our heads in the sand and pretend that nothing is happening. But perhaps we Lithuanians know better than anyone what can happen when no one supports us or we have no friends," Vaitkūnas added.

