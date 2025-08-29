Occupiers hit civilian car with drone near Osokorivka in Kherson region: pregnant woman and man were injured

Today, August 29, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway near the village of Osokorivka, injuring a pregnant woman and a man.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, a 22-year-old local resident who is 33 weeks pregnant was taken to the hospital. She suffered blast trauma and neck injuries. Her condition is stable, and there is no threat to her child. A 33-year-old man diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion, and neck contusion was given medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment.

See more: Russians killed one person and wounded three in Kharkiv region in one day. PHOTOS