Russians killed one person and wounded three in Kharkiv region in one day. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, 5 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered hostile attacks, resulting in one death and one wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one person was killed and three were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

Thus, a 33-year-old man died in Kupyansk, a 37-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 59-year-old woman were injured.



Also, a 39-year-old man who was injured on 25 August in the village of Velykyi Burluk turned to doctors.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 KAB;

2 "Molniya" UAV;

3 FPV drones;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure has been reportedly damaged and destroyed:

in the Kupiansk district, a private house (Kurgane village), an administrative building, a school, a shop, a club, a monument (Prystin village) were damaged;

in Izium district 2 private houses, a summer kitchen were damaged (Borova village);

In the Chuhuiv district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged (Buhaivka village).

"At the intermediate transit evacuation point in Lozova, 196 people were registered over the day, including 44 children and 11 people with limited mobility. There are 41 people left. In total, 875 people have been registered at the point since the beginning of its operation," added Synehubov.

The consequences of the Russian shelling of the region were shown by the Kharkiv regional police.







