Occupiers attack ambulance with FPV drone in Kupiansk, injuring two medics. PHOTOS

On the evening of Wednesday, August 27, Russian forces attacked an ambulance in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with an FPV drone, wounding two medical workers.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"At around 8:15 PM, a Russian FPV drone attacked an ambulance in Kupiansk. Two paramedics, men aged 50 and 47, were injured," the office said.

Hostile shelling of other settlements

At 9:15 PM, Russian troops struck the village of Tsupivka in Kharkiv district: a private home and an outbuilding caught fire. No casualties were reported at this time.

Drones also attacked the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv territorial community of Bohodukhiv district, damaging houses, farm buildings and power lines.

Earlier in the day, occupiers shelled the settlement of Rubizhne in Chuhuiv district. A fire broke out in an abandoned house, covering an area of about 100 square meters.

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

