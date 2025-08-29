Day in Donetsk region: over 2,000 enemy strikes, seven people wounded. PHOTOS

Thirteen settlements in the Donetsk region were under fire: the towns of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk. Sloviansk, the village of Novoyavlenka, the villages of Ivanopillya, Iverske, Illinivka, Petrivka Druha, Stepanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovsky district

On 28 August at about 06:00 a.m. am the enemy shelled the southeastern part of Pokrovsk, as a result, a man born in 2003 was wounded. The victim was diagnosed with a gunshot, blunt, penetrating shrapnel wound of the chest with a foreign metal body, a gunshot open marginal fracture of the left clavicle. The wounded man is being treated in the trauma department of a hospital in Kramatorsk. There was no information about the damage.

In Dobropillia, a company was damaged as a result of two Geranium-2 UAVs.

Kramatorsk district

Russians shelled Sloviansk three times, including with two Iskander-M missiles, wounding three civilians, damaging 35 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops, a hotel, a business, a bathhouse, a boiler room, a car wash, and 6 civilian cars.

Three people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, where the enemy struck eight times with a FAB-250 bomb, MLRS, and drones. Six apartment blocks and nine private houses, two shops, two educational institutions, a cultural centre, two outbuildings, and three garages were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, a FAB-250 bomb landed outside the settlement. Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Illinivka, damaging 2 apartment buildings.

In Lyman, enemy drones damaged an apartment block and a private house. In Petrivka Druha Oleksandrivska, a Gerbera UAV hit a private house.

In the Novodonetsk community, a drone hit in Novoiavlenka damaged a private house, a private enterprise, and railway infrastructure in Stepanivka, and an enterprise in Iverske.

Read more on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked civilian vehicles on the border of Sumy region: they hit a milk truck and a car. PHOTO.

















