56 combat engagements reported on front, most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has reached 56.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Russian invaders continue to strike border settlements. Enemy artillery fire hit the settlements of Chornozem and Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Sytnе, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Bila Bereza, Boiaro-Lezhachi and Zarichne in Sumy region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of Krenydivka.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping three guided bombs, and conducted 101 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian units carried out four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hlyboke and toward Fyholivka and Kutkivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk, with two clashes still underway.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline situation: Pokrovsk direction is most serious now

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor launched 17 attacks today in the areas of Karpivka and Kolodiazi and toward Druzhuliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. Seven engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne, all attempts to move forward were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack toward Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, and toward Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka. Two out of six clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 23 times today near Maiak, Zapovidne, Sukhetske, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Fighting continues in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Voskresenka and toward Filiia and Oleksandrohrad.

Watch more: Important facility supplying Russian army with petroleum products has been hit in Bryansk region of Russian Federation - General Staff. VIDEO

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no clashes were recorded. The settlement of Bilohiria was hit by an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attempted, unsuccessfully, to breach Ukrainian defenses near Nesterianka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy assault. Russian aircraft struck the areas of Lvove and Olhivka.