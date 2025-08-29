War in Ukraine may last many more months – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not rule out that the war in Ukraine could last for many more months.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the German chancellor, Ukraine’s partners are ready to continue providing assistance amid the full-scale war.

"This war may last many more months. We must, in any case, prepare for this. We are ready," Merz said.

He also stressed that maintaining the work of the "coalition of the willing" remains one of the priorities of the Franco-German alliance.

Earlier, the head of the German government suggested that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to take place.