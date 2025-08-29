France and Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

France and Germany will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense in response to massive Russian airstrikes, including the August 28 attack on Kyiv.

This was stated in a joint declaration by the two countries, published on Friday, August 29, following a meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon, DW reported, according to Censor.NET.

"In light of Russia’s massive airstrikes against Ukraine and its population, and given the consequences for our own security, France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense," Merz and Macron said.

The two leaders added that "despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no intention of ending its aggressive war against Ukraine."

In addition, Merz and Macron called for tougher sanctions against Russia. They stressed that "effective implementation and further strengthening of sanctions are necessary to exert maximum pressure on Russia to stop its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and ultimately establish peace in Ukraine and Europe."

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

