NATO General Keller on Ukraine aid priorities: ammunition and air defense

The NATO Security Assistance and Training Center for Ukraine (NSATU) considers artillery ammunition and air defense systems to be the top priorities in military aid for Ukraine.

Major General Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of NSATU, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

"Information about urgent needs, of course, comes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And when we look at the operational efforts and operational plans of the Armed Forces, this naturally includes rear protection. Here, air defense plays a crucial role in intercepting ballistic missiles with Patriot systems and other systems against cruise missiles, as I have already mentioned — IRIS-T, NASAMS and others," Keller stated.

Air defense, he stressed, "is and remains number one on the agenda when it comes to interceptors."

He added that when it comes to holding the front line, there is a high demand for both NATO-standard and Soviet-caliber artillery shells.

"This also includes mines, anti-tank mines that play an important role in holding and reinforcing the frontline. Of course, engineering equipment is also vital in this regard. In addition, we have a significant need for electronic warfare equipment," Keller explained.

He noted that in the sphere of drones, "what is needed is strong support not so much in terms of supplies, but in financing the Ukrainian defense industry, which likely has better capabilities than Western industry."

"This also relates to another objective, among others, namely the ability to strike deep into enemy territory, with drones and other means," the general added.