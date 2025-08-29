Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees and defense industry funding with Costa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Council President António Costa.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Costa for his sincere condolences to Ukrainians who lost loved ones in Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv on August 28.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness for a leaders’ summit. We discussed this with President Trump and with our European friends. But we see no signs of similar readiness from Russia. That is why pressure is needed. We expect the EU’s 19th sanctions package to be truly strong," the president of Ukraine stressed.

The parties also discussed progress on security guarantees.

"Work is underway to finalize all components. The guarantees will consist of three blocks. One of the main ones we see as Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. We expect to make progress on this issue together with Moldova in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Costa discussed additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of the SAFE and PURL programs.

"António is ready to help make these instruments even more effective. We agreed on a meeting in the near future. I am always glad to see António in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

