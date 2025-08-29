Neither Russia nor Ukraine "has strength" to achieve victory solely by military means – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the diplomatic path to ending the war is faster and entails fewer losses for Ukrainians than a military path.

He said this at a briefing on August 29, according to Censor.NET.

"We all understand that Russia cannot occupy us today. We all understand that Ukraine, as of today, cannot fully restore all its territory by force of arms. They do not have enough strength; we do not have enough strength," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, the diplomatic path may be quicker because it involves "fewer killings, fewer losses."

"Therefore, when we talk about what society believes in, I think that today the diplomatic path, with fewer killings and fewer losses, is faster than the path of war," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia can come up with any pretexts, lack of denazification, alleged illegitimacy of the authorities, and so on. But these arguments are meaningless and have no support worldwide.

"They are the aggressors. In the eyes of the world they remain the aggressors… there’s no getting around that. They are responsible for the war, and the side at fault must end the war. That will happen anyway; in one format or another, the war will end," Zelenskyy added.

