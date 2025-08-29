Men allowed to travel abroad up to age 22 to finish school and university in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country was made so that high school students could finish school and enroll in universities in Ukraine.

He stated this, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

The president explained that statistics show the number of minors leaving the country has increased in recent years. "This is very bad, because at this age, in their senior school years, they lose connection with Ukraine. We held consultations with the military and educators. This age group was agreed with the military command. Children can calmly not only finish school but, and this is important, enroll in and complete higher education in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the decision does not affect the country’s defense capability, and after it was adopted, Ukrainians did not begin leaving abroad en masse. He emphasized the importance of preserving education and Ukrainian identity among young people, noting that most will return after the war.

