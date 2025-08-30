Diplomacy with Putin only provokes new aggression - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he sees no point in calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as every attempt at diplomacy only leads to new attacks on the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, Merz made this statement in an interview with French television channel LCI, responding to a question about whether he had Putin's phone number.

"I could call Putin at any time if I wanted to. In fact, I would have done so if I had hoped to move the situation in the right direction with such a call. But today, all the diplomatic efforts we have made have only provoked even greater aggression against the civilian population. That is why we are saying less," Merz said.

