Russia’s strikes on Ukraine call into question its commitment to peace, - Acting Deputy US Ambassador to UN Kelly

Russia's attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities demonstrate the Kremlin's lack of sincere desire for peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was announced at a meeting of the UN Security Council by Acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States John Kelly.

"[The attacks] call into question the sincerity of Russia's desire for peace. These strikes on civilian areas must be stopped immediately," he said.

Kelly warned that if Russia does not stop, the US may "punish" the aggressor with economic measures. He called on the Kremlin to "avoid such consequences" by stopping the violence and starting to act constructively to achieve peace.

"Russia must now decide to move toward peace. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine must agree to a bilateral meeting," said the American diplomat.

We would like to remind you that the UN Security Council meeting was convened on August 29 at Ukraine's initiative to discuss the large-scale Russian air attack on August 28.

