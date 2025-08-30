Starting September 12, Russia is preparing "fierce wave" of disinformation, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that during the upcoming Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", the active phase of which will start on September 12, a massive information attack is expected.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during the international forum "Information Warfare: From Resistance to Resilience."

Budanov noted that after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, military exercises such as Zapad 2025 are perceived as "more than just military maneuvers."

That is precisely the problem. There is currently a wave of escalation, and with the first days of their active phase—as far as I remember, September 12—there will be a crazy wave of information escalation," said the head of intelligence.

According to him, "attacks will come from all sides." About 90% of them will come from the Russian side, Budanov added.

He noted that the Zapad-2025 exercises in the military and military-political context are aimed at practicing maneuvers in the western direction of the theater of war.

"That is, they will already be playing out certain elements of the future war. This is not about Ukraine. Here ... it is a symbol and a sign for, first of all, European countries, especially for the Baltic countries," Budanov explained, adding that these countries will be subject to "serious information pressure."