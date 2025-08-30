Russians attack market in Synelnykove district with FPV drone: four injured

On August 30, Russian troops attacked a market in the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykove district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with an FPV drone.

This was written by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The enemy targeted the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. The strike hit the market.

Four people were injured – two men and two women. They received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

