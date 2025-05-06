Aftermath of massive attack on Kharkiv: "Barabashovo" market is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At dawn on 6 May, an enemy drone hit "Barabashovo", one of the largest markets in Ukraine and Europe, in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The fire engulfed the trading platforms. Smoke from the market fire was visible in different parts of the city.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, as a result of the Russian attack, shops on the market's territory of 500 square metres were on fire. About 90 shops were damaged and 20 were burnt down.

A total of 6 fires were recorded in the city in Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi districts.

As a reminder, "Barabashovo" is one of the largest in Ukraine and Europe. On 17 March 2022, the enemy tried to destroy it by shelling it with "Grad" rockets. Trade pavilions were on fire in different places. While extinguishing the fire, the Russian army fired again, and two rescuers sustained numerous shrapnel wounds. One of them died. On 18 March, the fire was contained.

In 2022, "Barabashovo" was also shelled on 25 March and 21 May, as well as on 21 July - two men were killed and 21 people were injured, the shelling was carried out with "Uragan" cluster shells.

On the night of 5 February 2025, a Russian drone damaged a market in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. More than 100 trade pavilions at "Barabashovo", the city's largest market, needed to be rebuilt.





























