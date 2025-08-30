At meeting with EU ministers, Sybiha calls for realistic strategies to force Russia to peace

At a meeting with ministers from EU member states, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed them about important meetings and negotiations scheduled for the following week and called on them to engage in full diplomatic mobilization.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Saturday, August 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha participated online in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states in the "Himning" format, which took place in Copenhagen.

Sybiga informed European partners about the intensification of Russian air terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities. He expressed his gratitude to the EU and its member states for their firm response to the shelling and their support for Ukraine in general.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia's recent strikes on the EU delegation in Kyiv and an American factory in Zakarpattia are a signal to Europe and the US: Putin has no intention of ending the war, and he must be forced to do so.

"Russia remains an existential threat to all of Europe and the transatlantic space and has not abandoned its aggressive intentions. It is important that no one has any illusions. Strategies regarding Russia and the peace process must be realistic; they cannot be based on false assumptions," he said.

The minister called on allies to continue building diplomatic momentum. He recalled that national security advisers are currently working actively to develop security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister also noted that an important step in the peace process would be meetings between leaders, both in a bilateral format between Ukraine and Russia, and in a format involving the US President and European leaders. Andrii Sybiha reiterated the position of the President of Ukraine that the most difficult issues can only be discussed in a format involving meetings between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

The Foreign Minister also called on EU member states to increase defense support for Ukraine and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, particularly in the production of drones, to make full use of the SAFE and PURL mechanisms to strengthen our country's defense capabilities, and to take decisive steps to make full use of frozen Russian assets for the defense and recovery of Ukraine.

"Putin must realize that continuing this war threatens both his regime and him personally. Either he stops now, or he faces serious consequences. This is the strategy of peace through strength," the minister emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also informed European partners about important meetings and negotiations scheduled for next week, calling on them to fully mobilize diplomatic efforts, maintain unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, and take steps to restore a just peace.