Russians shell Donetsk region: two killed, six wounded
On August 30, Russian forces killed two residents of Donetsk region — in Sviatohirsk and Iverske.
This was reported by Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Another six people in the region were injured.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 3,441 residents of Donetsk region have been killed and 7,922 injured. These figures do not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.
