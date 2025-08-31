Russians shell Donetsk region: two killed, six wounded

On August 30, Russian forces killed two residents of Donetsk region — in Sviatohirsk and Iverske.

This was reported by Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Another six people in the region were injured.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 3,441 residents of Donetsk region have been killed and 7,922 injured. These figures do not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

