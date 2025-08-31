Putin touches down in China for 4-day visit, to attend parade with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a four-day visit to China.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media.

During the trip, Putin will take part in a parade marking the anniversary of the end of World War II, to which he was invited by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

The SCO includes Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. More than 20 foreign leaders are expected at the summit. Putin is set to hold several bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping and may also discuss issues with the leaders of Turkey, Iran, and India.

