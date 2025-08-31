ENG
News Shelling of Kherson
Civilian woman killed after explosive dropped from drone in Kherson

Consequences of shelling in the Kherson region

Today, August 31, Russian troops claimed the life of another Kherson resident.

This was reported by Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of a payload dropped from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district, a woman sustained fatal injuries. My condolences to her family," the statement reads.

Earlier, around 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled a medical facility in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi district, injuring six civilians.

