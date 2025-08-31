Modi meets with Xi Jinping: India-China cooperation will pave way "for welfare of all mankind"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, Xi Jinping emphasized that China's friendship with India is the "right choice" for both nations.

China and India are two ancient civilizations in the East. We are the two most populous countries in the world, as well as important members of the Global South... It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good-neighborly and friendly ties, partners who contribute to each other's success, and for the dragon and the elephant to unite," he said.

In turn, the Indian prime minister said that cooperation between India and China would pave the way "to the well-being of all humanity."

"We seek to develop our relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," Modi said.