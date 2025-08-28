Path to peace in Ukraine partly runs through India - Trump’s advisor Navarro

Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro has stepped up pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

Bloomberg writes about this, according to Censor.NET.

He spoke immediately after the US presidential administration imposed a 50% tariff on goods from India. Navarro reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is financing Russia's "war machine."

"I mean Modi's war, because the path to peace partly lies through New Delhi," he said.

According to Navarro, by purchasing Russian oil at a discount, India is assisting Russia and harming the United States, which is simultaneously compelled to finance Ukraine.

"Everyone in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers, businesses, and workers lose because India's high tariffs cost us jobs, factories, income, and higher wages. And then taxpayers lose because we have to finance Modi's war," he emphasized.

He called Indians "arrogant on this issue."

"They say, 'Oh, we don't have higher tariffs. Oh, it's our sovereign right. We can buy oil from anyone we want.' India, you're the largest democracy in the world, right? Act like it," Navarro concluded.

US tariffs against India for purchasing Russian oil

We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump previously announced that from August 1, 2025, he would impose a 25% tariff on imported goods from India, as the country is one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump's adviser Stephen Miller claimed that India is effectively financing Russia's war against Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow.

On Wednesday, August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India in response to its continued purchases of Russian oil.

Subsequently, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on US President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional 25% tariffs, calling such actions "unfair and unreasonable."

On August 6, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India. This tariff rate will apply to goods entering the US market starting at 12:01 a.m. 21 days after the date of publication of the executive order.

On August 27, a 50% duty was imposed on imports of Indian goods to punish New Delhi for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

