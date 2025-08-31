Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger: Russia should be forced to sit down at negotiating table

Russia is not showing any willingness to engage in serious peace negotiations, and the international community must force it to do so.

This was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Mainl-Reisinger, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia's attacks on Ukraine show that Russia is still not interested in serious negotiations. The killings must finally stop! That is why we, together with our partners, must do everything possible to force Russia to the negotiating table," said the head of Austrian diplomacy.

She stressed that a just peace is only possible with Ukraine's participation and taking into account its security needs. Austria also offered to host potential peace talks.

According to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting in Copenhagen, ministers discussed support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the prospects for EU enlargement.

