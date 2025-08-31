Poll: 75% of Ukrainians are ready for ceasefire only under international security guarantees

75% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire only if international security guarantees are provided.

This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the sociological group "Rating," according to Censor.NET.

Among the key security guarantees, Ukrainians mention: funding for the army and weapons supplies from partners (52%), allies' commitment to enter the war in case of a repeat attack (48%), and international air and sea patrols (44%).

When asked "What is most important right now?", 58% chose obtaining guarantees of future funding for the Ukrainian army from Western partners and the supply of sufficient quantities of weapons, while 31% chose the return of territories.

59% of respondents support ending hostilities and seeking a compromise, 20% are in favor of continuing the war until the return of Donbas and Crimea, which were occupied in 2014, and 13% are in favor of returning to the line of demarcation as of February 23, 2022.

