Modi called on Putin to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible

During a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Modi's statement on X social media.

"We are in constant discussion with Ukraine about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We support all recent efforts to establish peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. We call for an end to the conflict as soon as possible," Modi said.

On the eve of his visit to China, Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Afterwards, the Ukrainian leader said that India was ready to make efforts and send a corresponding signal to Russia and other summit participants.

