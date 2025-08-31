Modi and Erdogan to talk to Putin about ending war in Ukraine at Shanghai summit - media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Erdogan intend to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to discuss possible ways to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

At the same time, it is not reported whether Modi and Erdogan will meet with Putin together or separately.

On Saturday, August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had spoken with the Indian prime minister by phone. According to Zelenskyy, he told Modi about the results of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington.

Also this week, Zelenskyy held talks with Recep Erdogan. Following the talks, the Turkish leader said that Ankara was closely monitoring diplomatic initiatives in the US and intended to continue its active efforts to achieve lasting peace.

The President of Turkey particularly emphasized the importance of strengthening the negotiation process between Kyiv and Moscow and confirmed his readiness to facilitate high-level contacts between the parties.

In addition, shortly before the SCO summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio. According to Fidan, Turkey plays a key role in this issue.

Earlier it was reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.