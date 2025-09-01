Greece will not participate in providing military security guarantees to Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Gerapetritis

Greece does not intend to participate in providing military security guarantees to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Real News, this was stated by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

According to him, Greece adheres to a principled position in favour of international law on the issue of Ukraine. This position is not only morally justified but also fully in line with national interests.

"We will continue to support Ukraine in international platforms and actively participate in providing humanitarian aid and development assistance, but we do not intend to participate in military security guarantees. Turkey has the second largest army in NATO and its own defence industry, which gives it more opportunities to participate in such initiatives," Gerapetritis said.

To recap, in October 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a security cooperation agreement in Brussels.