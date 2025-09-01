The Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) approved the Tianjin Declaration following the summit in China on September 1. The document does not directly mention Russia's war against Ukraine.

The declaration, in particular, enshrines the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force, and rejection of unilateral sanctions.

The SCO member states confirmed their readiness to work together in the field of security, including risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence, and expressed their intention to expand military cooperation.

The participants condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, emphasized the inadmissibility of damage to nuclear facilities, and rejected the "Eurotroika" initiative to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran.

The declaration also states positions against terrorism and "double standards in its assessment," in support of efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, as well as for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the preservation of space free of weapons.

At the same time, Ukraine and Russia's war against it are not mentioned in the declaration.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin repeated the same stuff he's been saying in his speech at the SCO summit.

According to him, Russia's position "is that the security of one country cannot be guaranteed at the expense of the security of another."

He said Moscow "highly appreciates the efforts" of China, India, and other "partners" aimed at helping to resolve the war in Ukraine.

He reiterated the narrative about the need to eliminate the "root causes" of the war and prevent Ukraine from being "drawn into" NATO.