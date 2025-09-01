Erdogan at meeting with Putin: Turkey’s efforts for peace in Ukraine continue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The two discussed Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Directorate of Communications under the Turkish Presidency.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine through a just and lasting peace are ongoing, and that he believes the Istanbul talks contributed to the peace process," the statement said.

Erdogan also noted that relations between Turkey and Russia "continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, and that the spirit of cooperation inherited from the past is maintained in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, and energy."

Read more: Modi called on Putin to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible