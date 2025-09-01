Cost of building underground school is about UAH 90 million, - MES

The average cost of building an "underground school" is approximately 90 million hryvnia.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiya Kuzmychova in an interview with Hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

"Some are a little cheaper, some are more expensive, but these are not projects worth several million. And this is a conscious step: the state invests where the community is unable to implement such a large-scale project on its own," she said.

According to the official, there are currently 221 facilities under construction, mainly in the frontline regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk. Of these, 33 have already been completed and will be available to students from the start of the school year.

By the end of the year, it is planned to complete the construction of 156 facilities, which will provide approximately 70,000 places. Kuzmichova notes that one place does not always mean one child. Most often, one place means at least two children, because students study in several shifts.