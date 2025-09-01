Spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia was not involved in the GPS signal disruption during the landing of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria.

His statement was cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Responding to a request from the Financial Times, which raised concerns over Russia’s involvement in the incident, Peskov said bluntly: "Your statement is incorrect."

Read more: Von der Leyen’s plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS, - FT

Earlier, Censor.NET, citing media, reported that von der Leyen’s plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS.

The European Commission later confirmed this.