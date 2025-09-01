ENG
Kremlin denies involvement in GPS disruption of von der Leyen’s plane

Spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov

Spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia was not involved in the GPS signal disruption during the landing of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria.

His statement was cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Responding to a request from the Financial Times, which raised concerns over Russia’s involvement in the incident, Peskov said bluntly: "Your statement is incorrect."

Read more: Von der Leyen’s plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS, - FT

Earlier, Censor.NET, citing media, reported that von der Leyen’s plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS.

The European Commission later confirmed this.

