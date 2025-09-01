1 758 16
Kremlin denies involvement in GPS disruption of von der Leyen’s plane
Spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia was not involved in the GPS signal disruption during the landing of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria.
His statement was cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
Responding to a request from the Financial Times, which raised concerns over Russia’s involvement in the incident, Peskov said bluntly: "Your statement is incorrect."
Earlier, Censor.NET, citing media, reported that von der Leyen’s plane landed using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS.
The European Commission later confirmed this.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password