Russian troops attempted to break through our defences near Karpivka and in direction of Myroliubivka, - OSGT "Dnipro"

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synelnykove and in the western part of Vovchansk.

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor continues to attempt to expand its foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River. All attempts by the enemy to improve its tactical position near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kutkivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk were unsuccessful.

According to OSGT "Dnipro", in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks by enemy troops near Serednie, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and in the Serebrianskyi forestry. The attacks were repelled. Using five motorised vehicles, the enemy attempted to break through the defences near Karpivka. The vehicles were destroyed, and our defenders' positions were held.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Serebrianka area.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders attacked in the areas of Pryvillia, Viroliubivka, Stupochky, Shcherbynivka, and Pleshchiivka. They were unsuccessful.

In the Dobropillia direction, the aggressor launched an attack on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Fedorivka, and Zapovidne. Our defenders did not lose their positions.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, and Zvirove. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachne and Dachne. It attempted to break through in the direction of Myroliubivka, but our defenders stopped its advance and destroyed three cars and three motorcycles. No positions were lost," the report said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, and Vorone. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy disregarding losses in manpower and equipment.