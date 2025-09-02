Zelenskyy and Putin are not yet ready for meeting at level of leaders, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed ending the war with dictator Putin during talks in China.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Reuters.

He also stated that he had discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during telephone conversations.

However, according to Erdogan, the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting between the leaders.

The Turkish leader believes that negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul have shown that the path to peace remains open.

Earlier it was reported that Trump expressed doubt about the prospects of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, he believes that trilateral talks with the participation of the US will still take place.

