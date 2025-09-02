Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur: US less optimistic about talks with Russia

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur is convinced that the US administration is now less optimistic about the possibility of negotiations with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

According to Pevkur, the White House understands well that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want to negotiate."

He also stressed that Donald Trump does not conduct diplomatic negotiations on his own, but that his team is responsible for the outcome.

"Repeated attempts to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to the negotiating table have been unsuccessful. Looking at what is happening in Ukraine, there are no signs of a breakthrough. Rather, with the onset of autumn in the US, American domestic politics is beginning to play an increasingly important role," Pevkur said.

